University staff at Crawford Hall to function with 50% strength

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Coronavirus has hit the University of Mysore (UoM) headquarters too, as an employee working at Crawford Hall tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Soon after the employee was found positive, the University authorities sanitised and disinfected the entire premises and Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar ordered for working at 50 percent strength.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the VC said “As a safety measure, I have directed the staff working in the VC office, the Registrar offices, Evaluation section, Accounts section and all other sections working from Crawford Hall, to work with 50 percent strength till July 15, while the rest 50 percent have been instructed to work  from home.”

Pointing out that the University has taken measures for online clearance of files, he said that he will issue further instructions to the staff on July 15 after taking note of the situation. However, top authorities of the University, including himself, are working from the e-Administration Seva portal at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri, he added.

UoM has also restricted public entry to Crawford Hall for 10 days from yesterday.

