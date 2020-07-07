COVID Testing Laboratory to open at Panchakarma Hospital

July 7, 2020

After K.R. and JSS Hospitals, this will be the 3rd Lab

Mysore/Mysuru: The new COVID-19 Testing Laboratory set up at Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital on KRS road, Brindavan Extension, will start functioning in about 10 days.

Announcing this here yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the new Testing Laboratory will ease pressure on the Lab at Microbiology Department of MMC&RI (K.R. Hospital). Pointing out that the Lab at Panchakarma Hospital is being set up with help from city’s CFTRI, he said that the Lab will be fully equipped with necessary equipment and all other infrastructure. Noting that the new Lab can test 200 samples a day, he said that this will be the third COVID-19 Lab in the city, with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurating a lab online at JSS Hospital on M.G. Road last week.