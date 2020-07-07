MLA Ramdas takes out padayatra, conducts thermal screening

July 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas visited Nanjumalige market and surrounding areas and performed thermal screened vegetable vendors and others in the area this morning.

MLA Ramdas, who began his padayatra at 6 am, visited Nanjumalige Circle and interacted with street vendors including vegetable and fruit vendors and other persons who were engaged in their daily business activities.

Speaking to vegetable vendors in Nanjumalige market, he highlighted the importance of wearing masks, usage of sanitisers and maintaining cleanliness in the market premises.

Ramdas also conducted thermal screening of over 100 vegetable vendors in the market area.

“With fresh cases on virus infections on rise, we need to be very careful and take responsibility on our shoulders. Wear face masks properly so that it would cover both your nose and mouth. We should maintain cleanliness in the market place, so please do not throw vegetable wastes here and there. Do not forget to wash your hands thoroughly with sanitisers or soap,” he said.

Speaking to press persons, Ramdas said, “No, lockdown will not be imposed. It is our responsibility to stay safe and help fight the pandemic by adhering to the safety precautions provided by Health Officials, which would include social distancing and other such measures.”

Corporator Begum Pallavi, former Corporator Vidya Urs, BJP leader Shivappa, ACP Purnachandra Tejaswi, KR Inspector Srinivas, Laxmipuram Inspector Venkatesh, MCC officer Nanjundegowda, Sushruta, Health Inspectors Manju Kumar, Harish, Preeti and others accompanied MLA Ramdas during his padayatra.