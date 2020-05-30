Unscientific Road Hump near VVWW crying for attention

May 30, 2020

Sir,

The photograph shows a deadly and unscientific road hump near the main entrance of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road near City Railway Station. This hump doesn’t conform to any of the civil engineering standards or measurements.

It will create total unsafe condition for pedestrians and also for two-wheeler riders using this road. Strictly speaking, any road hump must be installed as per proper dimensional standards in the presence of Traffic Police personnel, subject to the approval, necessarily obtained from competent authorities.

I request the Traffic Police Department to arrange for immediate removal of this unscientific road hump and also to put a fresh road hump (if it is an absolute necessity only), just similar to a smooth hump, provided near the bus stop adjacent to Cheluvamba Park side near Akashavani.

– Nagamangala Narasimha Murthy, Mysuru, 26.5.2020

