Unscientific Road Hump near VVWW crying for attention

The photograph shows a deadly and unscientific road hump near the main entrance of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road near City Railway Station. This hump doesn’t conform to any of the civil engineering standards or measurements.
It will create total unsafe condition for pedestrians and also for two-wheeler riders using this road. Strictly speaking, any road hump must be installed as per proper dimensional standards in the presence of Traffic Police personnel, subject to the approval, necessarily obtained from competent authorities.
I request the Traffic Police Department to arrange for immediate removal of this unscientific road hump and also to put a fresh road hump (if it is an absolute necessity only), just similar to a smooth hump, provided near the bus stop adjacent to Cheluvamba Park side near Akashavani.
– Nagamangala Narasimha Murthy, Mysuru, 26.5.2020
There are too many unscientific speed breakers in Mysore. Many of them have been put up by the local people without any permission from the MCC or with their connivance. Many of them are small humps which literally break the vehicle. These are especially difficult to identify since they are not marked with white stripes. Further, on some roads, there are numerous speed breakers, perhaps even every 50 meters. Will the MCC please take action of demolish these & perhaps buils more scientific ones??
@Sridhar If you are serious, why don#t you complain to the MCC about these ‘unofficial’ speed breakers.? For you, the car owner, it is damage to your vehicle, but for pedestrians, who are forced on the road, because, the footpath is taken over by the vendors, and hence are forced on the road, it is the question saving his/her life, from car owners who speed drive contemptuous of the pedestrians or cyclists. In Mysuru and India, car is a status symbol, and the owner thinks of his/her own car only.
If there is a speed limit on the road, the drivers do not observe it, as they know, if they break the limit and caught, the police can be bribed. The people who put up these ‘unofficial speed breakers’ must have had enough of the car drivers threatening their lives, and hence the result.