Unveiling of Flute Mali portrait, felicitation and website launch

November 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Krishna Gana Sabha celebrated the birth anniversary of ‘Flute Manthrika’ T.R. Mahalingam (Flute Mali) by unveiling his portrait and inaugurating its website at its premises in Gokulam recently.

A portrait of the legendary flautist was unveiled by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji along with chief guest Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoi and other dignitaries. Henceforth, Flute Mali’s birth anniversary will be celebrated every year by the Sabha.

On the occasion, Dr. N. Chandrashekar, Head of Adithya Hospital, was honoured with a shawl, Mysore Peta, a memento and the title ‘Samaja Seva Dhureena’ for his contribution of Rs. 1 crore each to Sainik Welfare Fund and COVID-19 Fund, other significant contributions to schools and Gana Sabha.

Replying to felicitation, Dr. Chandrashekar thanked the Sabha for honouring him and promised to help Educational Institutions and the Sabha also.

Dr. Jagannath Shenoi inaugurated the website srikrishnaganasabha.org OR skgs.in

He lauded the efforts of the Sabha for spreading aesthetic sense and divinity among music lovers and promised to help the Sabha financially to conduct music concerts. Earlier, the programme started with invocation by Hema Kashyap. Secretary J. Mahesh welcomed. Dr. M.R. Bharathi read the citation. Corporator SBM Manju and flautist Mysore A. Chandan Kumar were also felicitated on the occasion.