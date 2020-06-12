UoM ranked 27th among State Varsities in NIRF ranking
June 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) has been ranked 27th among all State-run Universities in the National Survey conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Last year, the University was placed in 57th position and this year, it has improved a few steps.

The NIRF, launched in September 2015, outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country based on overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD. 

The UoM has been ranked 62.99 out of 100 in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 19.55 out of 100 in Research and Professional Practice, 92.51 out of 100 in Graduation Outcomes, 54.45 out of 100 in Outreach and Inclusivity and 31.30 out of 100 in peer perception.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that he felt elated as the University has achieved 27th place and has improved its positioning from 57th place. “This is a prestigious ranking and we will strive to further improve our place in the ranking next year. We will increase the performance and also heighten our research and education capabilities. This year, we are also competing in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ranking and this NIRF ranking will help our prospects,” he added.

