MySugar Factory won’t be privatised, says Minister

June 12, 2020

Mandya: Assuring that the near Century-old MySugar Factory at Mandya won’t be privatised, Sugar and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said that the Government will run the Factory keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of the region.

Speaking to press persons after inspecting the Factory on Wednesday, Hebbar said that MySugar, which is a pride of Mandya district, will be run by the Government or under a Public-Private Partnership.

Pointing out that the Government has released Rs.22 crore to re-start the Factory, he said that measures will be taken to ensure that there will be no hurdles for crushing of sugarcane in the future.

Noting that Mandya is the home district of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that MySugar Factory is everyone’s pride and as such it is important for everyone of us to save the Factory. He further said that the Deputy Commissioner has been asked to map the entire property of the Factory and to submit an estimate on the money needed for running the Factory without hurdles.

Mandya District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda said that the Government had to drop plans of MySugar privatisation when it met with severe opposition for letting out the Factory on a 40-year lease earlier.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said that it was important to start sugarcane crushing in time as time factor is important for the growers. Mandya MLA M. Srinivas, DC Dr. M.V. Venkatesh and others were present.