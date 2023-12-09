Urs Mandali members to meet DC; to fight it out in Court

December 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan this morning, leaders of Urs Mandali, including Jayadevaraje Urs, General Secretary of Karnataka State Urs Sangha, Amarnath Raje Urs, Sridhar Raje Urs, Nanjunda Raje Urs and Srikanth Raje Urs, voiced strong opposition to the installation of Sri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue at Gun House Circle.

“This move goes against the High Court order and we are prepared to initiate a legal battle. On Monday (Dec. 11), we plan to meet with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to articulate our demands,” stated Jayadevaraje Urs.

He criticised the decision as unilateral and clandestine, emphasising that they were not consulted. Urs said that in the past, members of the Urs Sangha used to be invited. But for the meeting held on 5.12.2023, no member of the Sangha was invited. The Court did not set up this Committee to allow installation of a new statue as it is done now.

He expressed that this decision insulted the Maharajas, who have significantly contributed to the region’s development. Jayadevaraje Urs noted that the proceedings of the District-level Committee were not communicated to Urs Mandali.

In the past, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and the wife of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, wrote to Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, urging a reconsideration of plans to install the statue of late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji. According to Jayadevaraje Urs, her request was ignored.

He further argued, “The statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar’s statue is at the North Gate of the Palace, and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s statue is at Hardinge Circle. Since all the Circles surrounding the Palace feature statues of the late Maharajas, placing the statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at Gun House Circle is ideal and appropriate.”