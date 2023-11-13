Use green crackers to check pollution: CM appeals people
News

November 13, 2023

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has appealed the people of the State to use only green crackers to avoid fire accidents and check pollution that can complicate the health of patients with respiratory and cardio-related ailments.

Greeting people on the occasion of Deepavali yesterday, he said the festival symbolises the journey from darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.

He advised people to be cautious while handling crackers in order to avoid any untoward incident due to carelessness. He also reminded people to use only green crackers.

“The State Government has given permission to use green crackers to check air and sound pollution and fire accidents. Various chemicals used in the crackers lead to many health complications,” Siddharamaiah said in a video message.

“The air and sound pollution cause severe health hazard to those suffering from asthma, lung and heart diseases. Birds and animals undergo silent pain. Hence, I appeal to the citizens that they must use only green crackers,” he added.

Siddharamaiah’s message on crackers came against the backdrop of a major fire in a cracker godown-cum-shop at Attibele, the border town of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Oct.8, which killed 14 people. Every year, many people, especially children get eye injuries while bursting crackers.

