Utsava 2024-25: BASE PU College celebrates Annual Day

December 6, 2024

Mysuru: BASE PU College, Mysuru, celebrated its Annual Day Utsava 2024-25 at Platinum Jubilee auditorium in JK Grounds here recently.

Principal KVNS Saandeep presented the annual report and the excellent results of the previous academic year.

Chief guest, Dr. (Lt. Col.) S.N. Prasad spoke about the value of good education and appreciated the achievements of BASE PU College.

Another chief guest, Dr. Kamini Kurpad, renowned Orthopaedic surgeon, reinforced every single aspect that makes a person truly human.

CEO of BASE Educational Services Anantkumar Kulkarni lauded the respect, love and gratitude that the students have on their teachers.

The prize winners of the sports and cultural activities were felicitated on the occasion.

The event concluded with cultural performances by the students and the grand finale was a song and dance performance by the staff.