Vaccination: Booking over for 18-plus till May 17

May 11, 2021

No slot for next one week at two Centres in city

Mysureans book in neighbouring Taluks like T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote as there was no bar on making advance registration from any place in the District

Mysore/Mysuru: The magical vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic is not short of a box office Bollywood movie. The advance booking to take vaccine for the next one week ended in just 20 minutes after the official web portal was opened up.

“The booking for vaccination till May 17 is over. There is no slot available for the next one week at the two Centres (District Hospital and Charaka Hospital) in city,” Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 vaccination in Government Hospitals, told Star of Mysore.

According to him, the first day of vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, saw 99.5 per cent inoculation throughout the district. Of the total 1,200 vaccination target, as many as 1,100 persons had taken the jab till 4 pm yesterday. Many Mysureans had booked for vaccination not only in city but also in neighbouring Taluks like Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote as there was no bar on making advance registration from any place in the district. They went in private vehicles to get inoculated in other Taluks. The vaccination for this category is held in all Taluk General Hospitals.

The Mysuru District has been allotted 8,500 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines from the State Government which had directly purchased them from the companies concerned, and providing them to citizens free of cost.

The Nodal Officer said mere registration in CoWIN portal does not help in getting vaccination as beneficiaries have to get the SMS of scheduling like date, time and place of vaccination. Unless they get scheduling details they must not come to the jab sites, he added. Meanwhile, it is learnt that a few legislators are unhappy over making pre-registration mandatory instead of on-site registration. They were putting pressure on District Officers to vaccinate all those who come to vaccination sites directly without registration.