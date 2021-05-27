Vaccination for street vendors begins at Town Hall

May 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination for street vendors, who are registered and have Identity Card from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), began at Town Hall this morning.

The State Government has categorised street vendors as Frontline Workers in its recent guidelines for vaccinations. Accordingly, the drive was launched by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. As many as 1,856 vendors have been registered and issued ID by the Corporation. These vendors are spread across nine Zones in city. The beneficiaries are in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

MCC Additional Deputy Commissioner N. Shashikumar and Nodal Officer J.S. Bhyralingaiah, Environmental Officer Maitri and others were present.