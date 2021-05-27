Advise people with Corona symptoms to undergo testing, DC tells Pvt. Hospitals

May 27, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Without mincing words, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi warned that strict action will be initiated against those private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics which will treat patients with the symptoms of fever, cough, breathlessness and cold without subjecting them to COVID test.

Addressing a meeting of doctors of private hospitals here yesterday, he asked them to advise people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms to undergo COVID test in their own interest.

Rapid Antigen Test kit will be given to private hospitals to conduct test of the suspected patients. Even asking them to take RT-PCR test will help them to know whether they have the virus or not within 24 hours.

The DC said that people still consider doctors as Gods and listen to them. In such case, patients must be counselled to ward off fear among them about the pandemic. Doctor’s word of advise will help the District Administration to identify such persons and save them from their condition going critical.

Complaints are pouring in about the absence of social distance at private hospitals thus inviting fresh trouble of spreading the deadly virus to others. Those medical establishments which will fail to follow rules will be slapped with notice and other strict action as per KPME (Karnataka Private Medical Establishment) Act.

Earlier, Private Clinic doctors briefed about the treatment and medical advice given to the patients visiting their clinics.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. M.C. Ravi and District Surveillance Officer Dr. Nagaraju and Doctors and representatives from private hospitals attended the meeting.