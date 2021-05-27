Mysuru gets 20 metric tonnes of oxygen

May 27, 2021

MP Pratap Simha thanks PM Modi

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has got 20 metric tonnes of additional Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) oxygen yesterday and this is in addition of 20 metric tonnes that arrived on May 12. MP Pratap Simha has tweeted the arrival of LMO oxygen truck in city and has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Till now, the Centre has delivered 40 metric tonnes of LMO. There is no shortage of LMO in Mysuru and every day, 52 kilo litre oxygen is being fulfilled and whatever oxygen sanctioned from the Union Government will be used in Government Hospitals and for emergency, said B. Manjunath, the Nodal Officer for oxygen supply in Mysuru.

He said that there are 3,250 oxygenated beds in Mysuru and of them, 100 to 150 beds are unoccupied. “We are ensuring that five to 10 kilo litres of LMO are always in stock to meet any emergencies. Based on the request from hospitals, we are supplying oxygen to them,” he added.