Vaccine Dry Run successful

January 2, 2021

32,000 people to receive COVID vaccine in first round

Mysore/Mysuru: As planned, COVID-19 vaccination dry run was held at three centres in Mysuru district this morning under the supervision of senior district officials led by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

The vaccine dry run was held simultaneously across the country today to check preparedness of Health Department for inoculation at vaccination booths on the lines of election polling booths.

In Mysuru, dry run was held at Jayanagar Urban PHC, K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital and Bilikere 24×7 PHC in Hunsur taluk.

Orientation was held for vaccination staff yesterday on handling of vaccine, syringe, crowd management and observation of beneficiaries. As part of mock drill, 25 healthcare workers were selected in each centre and intimated through SMS to come to the venue at the given time.

Picture shows healthcare workers at the waiting room in city PHC.

There were three rooms at each centre — waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. Only one beneficiary was allowed inside the first room where an identity card was checked and then uploaded details in CoWin app. Then the beneficiary was sent to next room where vaccine was administered and then sent to observation room where a pharmacist and a staff nurse observed the beneficiary for about 20 minutes to 30 minutes before sending him out.

In case of any post-vaccination complications, the pharmacist would give first-aid and emergency medicine. However, if situation is serious then the beneficiary will be shifted to K.R. Hospital in an ambulance.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at Jayanagar Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) this morning.

Beneficiaries identified

The DC said as many as 32,000 frontline workers including doctors in Government and Private Hospitals, Nurses, Para-medics, Group ‘D’ workers and Asha workers would be vaccinated in first phase.

Already, the list of beneficiaries has been prepared and sent to the State Government for approval. In second round, citizens below 50 years of age with comorbidity and people over 50 years of age would receive vaccine to be finalised by the Government of India.

In Mysuru district, around 5 lakh to 6 lakh persons fall in that category as per details computed during house to house survey conducted by Health Department volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Rohini clarified that no big cold storage units were required as the vaccine could be stored in small containers with temperature between minus 2 degree to minus 4 degree Celsius. However, power supply should be continuous for its storage, she said adding that a new software had been developed with which it was possible to check power supply situation at all storage points.

For easy transport of vaccine to nook and corner of district, it would be stored at different convenient places. “We are ready with supply and chain logistics. Vaccination will begin soon after the Government of India finalises the vaccine,” she added.

Ruling out any confusion on taking vaccine, she said it is being finalised after only a through safety protocol and human trials. Reaction was bound to happen in body during trials. Unfortunately, media exaggerated side-effects than the efficacy of vaccine. Any vaccine to be decided by the Government would be 100 percent safe. The number of vaccination booths in the district would be decided upon demand. The endeavour of District Administration was to vaccinate everyone in the district but it would take sometime,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Mahadeva Prasad told reporters that the vaccine was for those who have recovered from Corona positive and also for normal citizens. However, the vaccine was not required for children. Today’s dry run has increased the confidence level of health workers, he said adding that the vaccination drive would be akin to election model.