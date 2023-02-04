Various activities mark World Wetlands Day at Ranganathittu

February 4, 2023

Srirangapatna: Various activities were launched to mark World Wetlands Day celebrations at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary here on Feb. 2.

The renowned Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been declared a Ramsar site underlining its status as a wetland of international importance and this is also the first and the only Ramsar site in Karnataka though India’s tally of such sites stands at 64.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme at the Sanctuary, Chief Additional Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) V. Geethanjali said that in all, 227 species of birds had been identified in the Sanctuary. After the Sanctuary was included in Ramsar site, steps have been taken to identify new species, she added.

Six experts from Dr. Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore, have visited the Sanctuary and will conduct the survey in a scientific manner. A report will also be prepared, she said.

The renovated boating centre was inaugurated on the occasion. More than 150 students from various Schools went on a boat ride and watched the birds.

Dr. Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle), provided information on the birds to the students. The name of Ramsar site will be added to the Ranganathittu Sanctuary, she said.

The employees of the Bird Sanctuary were given jerkins, caps and shoes. A promotional video was also released on the occasion. Range Forest Officer Santosh Hoogar and others were present. A four-day census to spot new bird species began yesterday (Feb. 3).