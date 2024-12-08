Vehicles plying on wrong side of Sahukar Chennaiah Road

December 8, 2024

Sir,

A few days ago, a reader highlighted in this column that vehicles were frequently using the wrong side of Sahukar Chennaiah Road, Saraswathipuram.

Unfortunately, it seems the Traffic Police have taken no action so far. It’s a sad reality that authorities often act only after a fatal accident occurs.

This morning (5.12.2024), a fully loaded tipper lorry (KA-09-B-6854) was seen blatantly driving on the wrong side of the road. To make matters worse, the driver was rash and occupied the middle of the wrong lane, endangering other road users.

Motorists, please exercise caution, as it appears the Traffic Police are unlikely to address this growing menace anytime soon.

– A concerned reader, Ramakrishnanagar, 5.12.2024

