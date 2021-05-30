Verbal duel between Pratap Simha and Rohini Sindhuri continues
News

Verbal duel between Pratap Simha and Rohini Sindhuri continues

May 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The verbal duel between MP Pratap Simha and DC Rohini Sindhuri has continued. 

At the meeting, an upset DC wanted to know what work the MP wanted to get her done. Asking the MP not to make such remarks against her, the DC said that she knew her responsibility as head of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Pratap Simha, responding to the DC, wanted Rohini Sindhuri  to understand the difference between Administrative and Executive powers. Asserting that the Executive has the power to overrule  Administrative authority, the MP said that the DC must not think that Administrative power is supreme. Executive has the power to change a DC, he claimed.

When T. Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar suggested that Tahsildars be given the powers for drugs purchase, Simha lashed out at the DC for the delay in procurement of drugs, saying that the delay could be considered as an act of negligence.

The DC, who strongly objected to this remark, said that the delay can be attributed to KDLWS, which is the authority for procurement of drugs. 

Contending that there is no provision for purchase of drugs under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), she said that still, the District Administration has taken special permission from the Government for releasing funds under this head in order to address drugs shortage issue in the district.

DC says the MP turned against her for ordering shutting down of COVID Care Centres

Frequently objecting to the MP Pratap Simha’s remarks during the meeting, DC Rohini Sindhuri alleged that the MP was issuing statements against her for shutting down private COVID Care Centres (CCCs), which were ordered to close down for violation of Government COVID Care guidelines.

READ ALSO  Simmering discontent between MLA and DC comes to fore

Responding to the DC’s charge, Simha asserted that he had no connection nor had any personal interest with COVID centres. Asking the DC not to make such frivolous charges against him, he alleged that the DC has formed a WhatsApp group with the media to target him. Maintaining that he was against personal attacks, Pratap Simha said that he would have publicly raised the issue of  alleged construction of a swimming pool in the DC residential quarters, had he wanted to make any personal attacks against her. The MP once again targeted Rohini saying that she was making calls to his party leaders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching