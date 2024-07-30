Vision Document on Project Tiger in offing – Ample opportunities to double Tiger population in State: Ramesh Kumar

July 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Conservator of Forest (CF- Project Tiger) Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, has opined about the possibility of doubling the population of tigers, in the available forest cover of the State.

Ramesh Kumar, shared his observations, while delivering the main address on the first day of a two-day seminar organised on account of Global Tiger Day-2024, at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), yesterday.

“There are five Tiger Reserves in the State including Bandipur, Nagarahole, BRT, Bhadra and Anshi in Dandeli, while there is a proposal for Kudremukh and Male Mahadeshwara Hills Tiger Reserves. During the Tiger Census conducted in the last two years, it has emerged that the number of tigers has increased by meagre 39. However, if we systematically use the available forest areas including the Tiger Reserves, there is a possibility to increase the population of big cats to 1,300,” he said.

Four divisions

To realise the plan, we should create four divisions in State, that shall facilitate conservation of tigers in forests spread over 15 districts. Along with this, there are ample opportunities to sustain the forest cover, he added.

The tiger population in the country is estimated at 3,682, with Karnataka’s contribution being 15 percent of the total population. There is a need to build more Tiger Corridors that can boost their habitat, as we have witnessed the movement of tigers from Bandipur to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and from Nagarahole to Bhadra Tiger Reserve. We have to develop the corridors to facilitate the movement of tigers from Bhadra to Karwar and Kali Tiger Reserve, he suggested.

One lakh to mere 3,682

Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in Western Ghats alone has about 800 tigers, comprising 334 tigers coming under Karnataka jurisdiction, 119 in Tamil Nadu and 80 in Kerala. Accordingly, we can form Units in State-level. It is said that, country had one lakh tigers a century ago, which gradually reduced to 40,000 by the time the country became independent. Three decades later, it further fell to 1,872, prompting the authorities to introduce Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. In the later years, Project Tiger came into existence, which significantly contributed in increasing the tiger population to 3,682, said Ramesh Kumar.

Technology helpful

He attributed the transformation in the conservation of tigers to the incorporation of new technologies, including the Camera Trap, supported by Policies. Now onwards, there is a need to plan the activities further, but we should be aware of the hurdles that naturally come, during the upgradation of tiger conservation plans. However, while devising any project, we should involve the community and locals, especially tribals with whose cooperation, there is a possibility to achieve long-term success. Not many of those living in the forest fringes, shall be aware of its distinct qualities. To make them aware, outreach programmes should be planned in the limits of Project Tiger. The activities modelled after Yuva Mitra, which was successfully implemented in Bandipur, brings in more benefits, said CF Ramesh Kumar.

Financial adjustments

Following the cut in grants provided to Project Tiger, we have to make financial adjustments, that can be achieved by making environmental tourism activities more sustainable and popular. It is also possible in Project Tiger, as we are planning to bring out a Vision Document on Project Tiger in Karnataka, said Ramesh Kumar.