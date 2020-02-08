Voting begins for Delhi Assembly elections

February 8, 2020

New Delhi: Polling for the high-octane Delhi elections began in all 70 constituencies at 8 am today, amid elaborate security arrangements. An estimated voter turnout of 20.05 per cent was recorded till 1 pm. The voter turnout, is being considered very important in this elections as it can change poll prospects of any candidate.

The fate of 672 candidates, who are in fray, will be decided by 1,46,92,136 electors who are expected to exercise their franchise at 13,571 polling stations that have been set up at 2,688 locations.

Braving cold weather conditions, voters could be seen lined-up before 7 am at several polling booths across the national capital, eagerly waiting to cast their votes.

The key contestants are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijender Gupta from Rohini and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Barring a few stray incidents, the electioneering which took off around Republic Day remained by and large peaceful, yet the incidents of shooting in Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Milia Islamia University were strongly criticised by the people of Delhi.

