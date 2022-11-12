Walkers protest ban on entry to Manasagangothri Campus
News

Walkers protest ban on entry to Manasagangothri Campus

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior citizens, who use Manasagangothri Campus for their morning and evening walks, staged a protest this morning in front of the main gate for being prevented entry into the campus by UoM authorities.

‘The reason given is that a Police investigation is underway in connection with a crime committed there,’ said a senior citizen who sent us the above picture. The seniors argued that even if such investigation is being carried out, the area of crime could be cordoned off and not the entire campus of more than 700 acres.  This is either due to bureaucratic high-handedness or lack of wisdom of UoM authorities, they contended.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching