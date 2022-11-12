Walkers protest ban on entry to Manasagangothri Campus

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior citizens, who use Manasagangothri Campus for their morning and evening walks, staged a protest this morning in front of the main gate for being prevented entry into the campus by UoM authorities.

‘The reason given is that a Police investigation is underway in connection with a crime committed there,’ said a senior citizen who sent us the above picture. The seniors argued that even if such investigation is being carried out, the area of crime could be cordoned off and not the entire campus of more than 700 acres. This is either due to bureaucratic high-handedness or lack of wisdom of UoM authorities, they contended.