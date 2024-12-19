Was ex-MUDA Chief suspended or not?

December 19, 2024

Suspension not revoked: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh informs MLA Srivatsa

Mysuru: Was former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) G.T. Dinesh Kumar, a KAS Officer, accused of indiscriminately distributing prime MUDA sites, flouting all rules and regulations, suspended?

Although an official order was issued on Aug. 31, 2024, signed by Umadevi, Under Secretary to the Department of Administrative and Personnel Reforms (DPAR) suspending Dinesh Kumar pending departmental inquiry, the State Government informed the High Court on Sept.12 that the suspension had been revoked. The HC was hearing the petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah, challenging the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA scam. This move followed State advocates suggesting that his suspension had provided ammunition for the Opposition, which accused the Siddaramaiah Government of tacitly acknowledging involvement in the MUDA scam. To remove such impression in the minds of the opposition, the government revoked the suspension.

However, the Government did not disclose when the suspension was revoked or the new position Dinesh Kumar has been assigned following the withdrawal of his suspension.

Order of Sept. 3

A second order of suspension was issued on Sept. 3 by Under Secretary Umadevi, reiterating that Dinesh Kumar had been suspended following a report submitted by a technical committee probing serious charges against him, including his failure to comply with Government directives issued from time to time. If the suspension order issued on Aug. 31 was in force, why was another suspension order issued on Sep. 3? There is no clarity on this.

However, yesterday, while addressing the Assembly and speaking on the Mysuru Development Authority Bill, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh clarified that Dinesh Kumar’s suspension had not been revoked.

Urban Development Minister cites ‘technical error’

“The confusion was created by a ‘technical error,’ and we have filed an affidavit in the Court stating that the suspension remains in effect. Dinesh Kumar continues to be under suspension,” he said. This flip-flop and confusion surrounding the Government Orders have raised concerns about the transparency and consistency of administrative actions.

As the Minister was clarifying, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa intervened, pointing out the Government’s submission to the High Court where Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty informed the Court that the Government had revoked the suspension of Dinesh Kumar.

However, the Minister insisted that the Government has not revoked the suspension and attributed the confusion to a ‘technical error’.

Following the emergence of the MUDA scam through media reports in June this year, Dinesh Kumar was abruptly transferred by Minister Byrathi Suresh from MUDA on July 1, without indicating a place of posting.

However, on Aug. 29, he was appointed as the Registrar of Haveri University, raising eyebrows and inviting public criticism. On Aug. 31, a suspension order was issued, signed by DPAR Under Secretary Umadevi. Again, a suspension order was issued on Sept. 3, by the same officer.

No action on other Commr.

While Dinesh Kumar has been placed under suspension, the State Government has not taken any action against another former MUDA Commissioner, Dr. D.B. Natesh even after the Enforcement Directorate sleuths grilled him for days.

MUDA sources told Star of Mysore that while Natesh has been accused of distributing over 3,000 MUDA sites in violation of rules, Dinesh Kumar reportedly distributed over 5,000 sites. The Government has also yet to outline its plan for recovering the sites and holding accountable all those found guilty, including individuals in positions of power.

With the State Assembly having passed the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Bill, which renames MUDA to MDA, the public has raised concerns. They question the purpose of a mere name change if those responsible are not held accountable. What is the value of a name change if there is no shift in mindset or action to address past corruption, they ask.