Waste dump near V.V. Puram Police Station poses danger

August 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Waste items, including survey poles, a wooden shelf and other debris, have been irresponsibly dumped on the footpath at the turning of the road right in front of V.V. Puram Police Station, creating a significant hazard for motorists.

Residents say the waste originated from a temporary shop set up on the footpath. Despite multiple pleas to remove the items, the authorities have failed to take action. This negligence recently led to an incident where a biker sustained injuries after a survey pole got entangled in the bike’s wheel.

The public is urging the authorities concerned to remove the waste from footpath to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians.