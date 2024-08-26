SWR Mysuru unveils cutting-edge QR code-based ticketing system

August 26, 2024

Facility available at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System counters across 81 Railway Stations

Twenty-five Automatic Ticket Vending Machines installed at 12 locations

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has unveiled a cutting-edge QR code-based ticketing system, revolutionising the way passengers purchase General Class tickets and platform tickets.

This innovative facility is now available at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters across 81 stations, offering a seamless and convenient experience.

By leveraging the QR code system, passengers can effortlessly make payments using their mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts, thereby eliminating the need for exact denomination.

Furthermore, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been strategically installed at 12 locations, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease.

To enhance the ticket booking experience, the QR code scan facility is also being piloted for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket booking at four stations. This allows passengers to make payments via UPI apps and receive tickets after payment confirmation, streamlining the process.

This pioneering initiative is part of the Ministry of Railways’ concerted efforts to augment passenger facilities and promote digital transactions. The QR code payment facility is now ubiquitous across all divisional shops, food plazas, Pay and Use toilets and parking lots, mitigating the need for loose change and rendering transactions more convenient.

In a press release today, SWR Mysuru Division’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal has underscored the division’s unwavering commitment to harnessing technology to elevate passenger experiences, with the QR code facility being a significant milestone.