Plea to adopt Salem Corporation method to control stray cattle
News

August 26, 2024

Memorandum submitted to MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Parisara Ulisi Samithi have urged Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff to adopt Tamil Nadu’s Salem Corporation method to control stray cattle menace in city.

Samithi members also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the MCC Commissioner.

The Samithi members stated that the Salem Corporation officials issue warnings in public against letting stray cattle such as cow, buffalo and horse to roam freely on the roads following which the animals will be impounded and auctioned.

They have urged the MCC Commissioner to adopt the same method, implement it in city as it has become very difficult for pedestrians and motorists to move freely on roads due to stray cattle.

Pointing out that they do not oppose rearing of cows, Samithi members said that most of the people, who have cows, let them roam freely on roads disrupting traffic and hence strict action is needed to control this.

Samithi’s Kiran and other members were present.

