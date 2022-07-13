Water to be released from Kabini to lakes from July 15

July 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that 1,000 cusecs of water will be released daily from Kabini dam for 10 days starting from July 15 for filling up 129 lakes coming under the river’s catchment areas.

He was speaking to press persons after holding an Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that most of the lakes are already 30 percent full because of copious rains, Somashekar said that 1,000 cusecs of water will be discharged daily from Kabini Dam to the catchment area lakes from July 15 to 24, following which water will be released to the dam canals from July 25 to Aug. 14 for irrigation purposes.

Later, water will be released as per ‘Kattu’ system (20 days on and 10 days off), he said adding that the authorities have been instructed to ensure that canal tailend farmers too get sufficient water for irrigation of agricultural lands.

Referring to availability of fertilizers, Somashekar said that there is no dearth of fertilisers and sowing seeds in the district. Maintaining that there is enough stock of agricultural inputs, he said that measures have been taken to streamline distribution of the inputs. As the dams are full and water is being released through canals, the administration is hopeful of a good harvest this time, he added.

Commenting on offering Bagina to KRS dam, Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been appealed to offer Bagina to KRS and Kabini dams and to offer prayers at Chamundeshwari Hill temple in Ashada month.

The CM has assured to announce the date upon returning to Bengaluru after visiting flood-affected areas, he added.

MLAs M. Ashwin Kumar and B. Harshavardhan, Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Chamarajanagar DC Charulatha Somal, Chamarajanagar ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and other officials were present.