Centre to distribute prosthetic equipment and key benefits to specially abled persons and senior citizens

July 13, 2022

Screening camp to select beneficiaries in district from July 24 to 29

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Centre selecting Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency as the only LS constituency of the State from among the 36 in the country for its ambitious project of distributing a host of prosthetic equipment and other key benefits to specially abled persons and senior citizens aged over 60 years on a large-scale, the screening camps for selecting beneficiaries will be held from July 24 to 29 at different places in Mysuru district that are part of Chamarajanagar LS constituency.

Announcing this at a joint press meet with Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here this morning, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that the project is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is being implemented in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the District Administration, ZP, SC/ST Welfare Department and the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

Screening camps will be held at different places in Mysuru district that come under Chamarajanagar LS constituency from July 24 to 29 and the specially abled and senior citizens can attend these camps for selection and registration, he said adding that the date of distribution will be announced later.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that officials of the District Administration have been instructed to publicise the project and make efforts to ensure its success. He called upon the specially abled persons and eligible senior citizens to make best use of this ambitious initiative of the Union Government.

The date of camps — July 24: Varuna Assembly segment; July 25: H.D. Kote, Government Boys Higher Primary School near H.D. Kote Bus Stand; July 26: Saragur, Government Girls High School, Saragur; July 27: T. Narasipur, Government Boys Higher Primary School opposite BEO Office at T. Narasipur Town; July 28: Nanjangud, Nagamma School in Gurubhavan premises at Nanjangud town; July 29: Bannur.

The physically disabled and senior citizens are required to bring their income certificate, Aadhaar Card and latest passport size photograph for the screening camp.

For details, contact the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens on Ph: 0821-2490111.

MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B.R. Poornima and BJP District President Mangala Somashekar were present at the press meet.