‘Water Warrior’ Kamegowda takes ill

July 11, 2020

Admitted to hospital with severe leg pain

Mandya: Kamegowda, an octogenarian shepherd from Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme for digging 16 ponds in his village to solve the village’s problem of water scarcity and converting the barren hillock into a bed of lakes, has been admitted to a hospital on Thursday following severe pain in his right leg.

Kamegowda, who was suffering from neurological problems, suddenly developed severe pain in his right leg following which he was admitted to Malavalli Taluk Hospital.

DHO, Tahsildar visit Kamegowda: District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. H.P. Manjegowda, Taluk Tahsildar, Executive Officer and others, who came to know that Kamegowda was admitted to the hospital, rushed to the hospital and enquired his heath.

The officials, who collected information about Kamegowda’s illness from the doctors, instructed the doctors to provide necessary treatment and also shift Kamegowda to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment if necessary.

It may be recalled that PM Modi applauding Kamegowda’s efforts in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, had referred Kamegowda as one of the “Water Warriors” in the country. The PM had said “Kamegowda takes out his animals for grazing, but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area. He wants to overcome the problem of water scarcity in his area and is engaged in work on constructing small ponds. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds.”

The KSRTC had also honoured him with a free lifetime bus pass.