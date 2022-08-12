We should oppose Communalism, not Religion: Justice Nagamohan Das

August 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern that Fundamentalism, Fanaticism and Communalism are spreading fast across the country, former High Court Judge Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das observed that one should oppose Communalism and not Religion.

He was speaking after inaugurating an interaction meet on the topic ‘Following the Constitution for Saving Democracy,’ organised jointly by Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) Okkoota and University of Mysore Research Students Association at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on Wednesday.

Maintaining that a person who is against the Constitution, Democracy and Law is ruling the State, Justice Das warned that ignoring the Government actions that goes against the Constitution and the rule of Law will lead to chaos and disarray in the coming days.

Stressing on the need for saving Democracy as it is in peril under the current dispensation, he wondered what can we expect from our MPs, most of whom are filthy rich and have a criminal background.

Pointing out that people must be very careful while electing their representatives, Justice Das regretted that key bills pertaining to the lives and livelihood of people are passed in the Parliament without any debates or discussions.

Senior Journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, who spoke after releasing writer Devanur Mahadeva’s work ‘RSS: Aaala Mattu Agala’ (RSS: Its depth and width), said that the book is becoming popular by the day because of its content and the writer’s background.

Arguing that the book has evinced keen interest among the public, he opined that Devanur Mahadeva may have won a Nobel Prize, had he written books on some other topics other than those on movements and struggles.

Lashing out at the RSS, he challenged the BJP to seek votes in the name of RSS founders Hedgewar, Golwalkar and Savarkar. Stating that no one from the RSS had fought for the country’s independence, he ridiculed the RSS for making attempts to turn the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’

DSS leader Bettaiah Kote presided. Dalit Sangharsha Samithi Okkoota leaders K.N. Shivalingaiah, Shambulingaswamy, Kallahalli Kumar, UoM Research Students Association President Nataraj Shivanna and others were present.