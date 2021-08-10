Weekend curfew in Mysuru: Businessmen demand withdrawal; CM insists on expert view

August 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The weekend curfew imposed on Mysuru remains a contentious issue with businessmen and the Government sticking to their respective stands. While the Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru has urged the Government to revoke weekend curfew, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to be reluctant and said that a decision will be taken only after consulting the COVID Task Force experts in Bengaluru.

The office-bearers of the Federation led by President B.S. Prashanth, who is also the President of the Dasara Committee of Karnataka Tourism Society, submitted a memorandum to the CM in city yesterday. The CM, however, remained non-committal and said a suitable decision would be taken in Bengaluru.

He said there was a need to impose restrictions in all border districts and Mysuru district cannot be seen in isolation. “Karnataka’s second wave came from bordering States of Kerala and Maharashtra and the border districts including Mysuru were first affected. Also, a lot of tourists come from across the borders and we cannot be complacent,” the CM said.

The CM said that the decision of weekend curfew in Mysuru was imposed due to its close proximity to Kerala. “It is not right to withdraw a decision in haste and let the experts decide,” he added.

On their part, the traders apprised the CM that business had gone for a toss since last March and now is the only time for them to at least survive, if not make profits. Their memorandum to the CM said that all COVID guidelines would be strictly followed and they must be allowed to open on weekends too complying with safety protocols.

The businessmen pointed out to the CM that most of the tourists descend on Mysuru during weekends and closing business on Saturday and Sunday would break their spine.

Federation Vice-President C. Narayana Gowda, who is also the President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, Secretary M.R. Rajaram, who is also the President of Mysore Film Exhibitors Association, Joint Secretary K.R. Satyanarayana, who is also President of Mysuru Choultry Owners’ Association and Treasurer D. Srihari, also the President of Yoga Federation Mysuru, were present.