Weight training for Howdah elephant begins

September 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhimanyu, who has been given the responsibility of carrying the Golden Howdah (Ambari) on Jumboo Savari day for the second time, began his weight training by carrying 300-kg sand bags this noon inside the Mysore Palace premises.

Before the commencement of weight training, puja was performed at Kodi Someshwara Temple in Palace premises to Abhimanyu, Kumki elephants Chaitra and Kaveri, Gaadhi Namdha (a cushion-bed-like material) and the cradle in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna at 12.15 pm and the Gaadhi Namdha was fastened on the back of Abhimanyu with a leather strip and ropes and then a cradle-like structure was tied on top of it.

The rituals began with Padapuja by sprinkling of ‘Arishina-Kumkuma’ at the feet of the elephants and were fed with ‘Pancha Phala’ (five fruits).

Later, sand bags weighing 300-kg were placed inside the cradle and Abhimanyu, followed by other elephants — Chaitra, Kaveri, Ashwathama, Dhananjaya, Vikrama, Lakshmi and Gopalaswamy — were taken in a procession as part of the drill.

The Dasara elephants were led to the North Gate of the Palace, Bhuvaneshwari Temple, Jayamarthanda Gate and back to Kodi Someshwara Temple covering a distance of about one kilometre. Today’s training was supervised by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Jagath Ram, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal, DCF Dr. Karikalan, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh and elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan, speaking on the occasion, said that weight training for Abhimanyu began from today and other seven Dasara elephants also took part in the training session. Abhimanyu carried 300-kg sand bags on the first day and the weight will be gradually increased, he added.

Continuing, Dr. Karikalan said that after three to four days of weight training, the wooden howdah, weighing 350-kg will be placed on Abhimanyu and sand bags will be placed inside it which will be gradually increased till the weight equals 750-kg, the weight of the Golden Howdah.

Speaking about getting the Dasara elephants acclimatised to sound, Dr. Karikalan said that the canon firing drill will be held three times and the date and time of the firing drill will be informed later.

Abhimanyu’s Mahout Vasanth and Kavadi Raju and mahouts and kavadis of other seven Dasara elephants accompanied their elephants during the training today.

During previous years, Dasara elephants were being trained to familiarise them on Jumboo Savari route from the Palace, passing through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) and Nelson Mandela Road to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, familiarising the Dasara elephants on Jumboo Savari route has been stopped since last year and the training is being held inside the Palace premises only.