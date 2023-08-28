Wheelie on Ring Road: Woman SI’s son arrested, scooter seized

August 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddarthanagar Traffic Police, have arrested the son of a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) on charges of performing wheelie on Ring Road and have seized the scooter.

The accused is 18-year-old Syed Iman. He is the son of the woman SI, who is serving at Traffic Police Station in the taluk of Mysuru District.

Syed had uploaded videos and photos of him performing wheelie on a scooter on the Ring Road near the water tank in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage on social media. A few people, who had downloaded the videos and photos, had made it viral on social media platforms.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police, who registered a case, arrested the youth and had seized the scooter. After conducting legal procedure, the youth was released, said Inspector Yogesh.