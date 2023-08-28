‘Ride to Chamundi Hill’ Cyclothon tomorrow

August 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with Mysuru District Cycling Association (MDCA) has organised a Cyclothon event as part of National Sports Day on Aug. 29. Entries are invited from all the cyclists of Mysuru.

The purpose of the celebration is to honour the sporting legend Major Dhyan Chand and create awareness about the importance of sporting activities in everyday life, with a focus on fitness and health. Interested cyclists may report at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at 6 am tomorrow. The cyclists will have to ride to Chamundi Hill and back to Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad.

Helmets are mandatory. For details contact Cycling Coach Fariyal on Mob: 88848-51538.