‘Students must acquire desired skillsets to excel in job market’

August 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The current generation of students must cultivate distinctive skills to embrace their responsibilities in propelling India to the forefront of the global stage. Proficiency in knowledge, execution, leadership and problem-solving are the cornerstones of an accomplished individual, said Sam Cherian, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone.

He was speaking after inaugurating a skilling programme titled ‘Nurturing Students for Industry Employment and Entrepreneurship’ organised by JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, recently.

This initiative, under the auspices of IQAC in partnership with the CII’s Industry Institute Interaction and Higher Education Panel, Mysuru Zone, is part of the G20 Jan Bhagidari events.

Sam Cherian advised the young students to equip themselves with essential skills for innovation to thrive in the competitive global landscape. He underscored ten critical components of active learning: critical thinking, need-based education, an innovative mindset, effective communication, collaborative prowess for sustainability, personal management for individual and societal growth, inquisitive aptitude to seize opportunities, comprehensive technological knowledge, and a cutting-edge understanding for fostering creativity.

Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Chief Executive of the College, emphasised the significance of various skills demanded by today’s job market and entrepreneurial endeavours. He shed light on the endeavours of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of the Government of India, aimed at bridging the gap between skilled manpower demand and supply, establishing a robust vocational and technical training framework and facilitating skill enhancement.

He highlighted the demographic makeup of the global population, emphasising India’s youthful profile. He pointed out that India boasts an average population age of 29 years, compared to 40 years in the USA, 46 years in Europe, and 47 years in Japan. Prof. Sambashivaiah urged students to acquire essential skills to excel, as India’s industrialisation era is on the cusp of significant growth.

Subsequent to the inaugural session, Raghvendra Kadkol of Infosys and Rajath Agarwal of Bhoruka Extrusions Ltd, Mysuru, delivered skilling lectures in separate sessions. The programme drew the participation of over 450 PG students, 45 faculty members and 10 research scholars.

Principal Dr. S. Prathibha welcomed. IQAC Coordinator and Organising Secretary Dr. N. Rajendraprasad facilitated the proceedings. Sannidhi and team proposed a vote of thanks.