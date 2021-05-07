White flags to flutter atop COVID patient houses from tomorrow

May 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To sound an alert, it has been decided put up a small white flag atop the houses of COVID-positive patients in Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency from tomorrow. The flag will have an image of the virus.

This was decided at a meeting of COVID Care Team headed by Krishnaraja MLA S.A.Ramdas at CADA premises this morning. The meeting was attended by Corporators, Police, Health Department, doctors of Primary Health Centres and Corporation officials.

After the meeting, Ramdas told media persons that over 40 ASHA workers will work in the Constituency putting up the white flags and distribute immunity kits containing immunity boosters. The flag will be removed only by ASHA workers after the home quarantine period is over. Patients will be given face shields, masks and sanitisers. Similar items will also be given to ASHA workers as they have to visit the houses of positive patients.

ASHA workers will also keep an eye on home-quarantined patients to prevent them from wandering on streets. Presently, many patients walk on the streets without bothering that they will be spreading the disease to others. To check this, they will be closely monitored, he said.

Corporators Shivakumar, M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, Chayadevi, Champaka, Geethasri Yogananda, Soumya, Sharadamma, Shanthamma and Roopa were present.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Poornachandra, Police Inspectors Mahadevaswamy, Prakash and Venkatesh, Taluk Health Officer Dr.Mahadeva-prasad, Assistant Commissioners Nanjundegowda, Sathyamurthy and Sushrutha and MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and others attended the meeting.