Why Japanese live longer and healthy?

August 26, 2021

Sir,

Recently I read the Abracadabra titled ‘Secret to a long and happy life’ (SOM dated July 16, 2021) and I wish to add the following:

In Japan, 2 million people are older than 90. Of these, around 69,875 people are 100 years old or over. The average life expectancy in Japan is 84.2 years. On average men live up to 81 -1 years whereas women live longer at an average of 87 -1 years.

The reason why Japan has a longer life expectancy is not because of their genes but because of their food choices and their lifestyle habits. Japanese people eat lots of fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits and unprocessed foods. They love seafood and eat more fish than meat. Japan is also among the top six nations in fish consumption. As a result, the obesity rate in Japan is just 3.6% which is the lowest in the entire world.

Another reason why Japanese people live longer is because they drink lot of tea. Their tea contains far more antioxidants than coffee, which boosts the immune system and helps prevent cancer and excess cholesterol. Japanese people also consume a lot of soy and seaweed — a cup of seaweed contains somewhere between 2 and 9 grams of protein. It also contains natural iodine which is useful for regulating thyroids.

Healthcare: Japan has one of the most efficient health-care systems in the world. The Government pays 70% of the cost of all health procedures and up to 90% for the low-income citizens.

Eat less: Another reason for their longevity in life is their food portion control. They are known to have much smaller portions than other countries. Small portions are good for controlling body weight and digestion.

Physical work: Japanese people stay active. They often walk or ride bike to work. Older people in Japan continue to engage in physical activity as long as they can.

Elderly are treated well: In Japan the elderly are considered as living treasures and treated with utmost respect. This helps them to enjoy their time and live longer. To conclude, thus they not only add years to their lives but also add life to those years.

– Dr. K.B. Chinnappa, Gonikoppal, Kodagu, 15.8.2021

