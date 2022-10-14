Why pay toll after driving on bad Mysuru-Nanjangud Road?

October 14, 2022

Sir,

I visited Nanjangud the other day and was shocked to see the roads in such a pathetic condition. Many stretches are unmotorable, with craters and potholes all along the road. The entire stretch beyond the Mysuru city limits lack street-lights and hence driving during dark is very risky. Added to this is the shameless collection of toll by people who are deliberately oblivious of the condition of the road.

My car though had a Fastag with Rs.195 balance was asked to be parked aside alleging there is zero balance in the Fastag account and hence I should pay double the toll, which is Rs.110.

There are many people who do not travel beyond the city limits frequently. Making Fastag compulsory and in lieu of which people are penalised with double toll moreso for a road which lacks basic facilities, is nothing but harassment of tax-payers.

Is there any elected representative or official from the respective department to pay penalty for such pathetic roads that contribute to majority of accidents?

Citizens are expected to keep all documents of their vehicle up to date. This apart we are supposed to wear helmets and seatbelts to avoid accidents. Central Government is mulling a compulsory four-airbags rule in upcoming vehicles. All these are secondary, the primary need being better and illuminated roads.

Let the Government not hide its incapability inside helmets and airbags!

– Venkatesh, Vidyaranyapuram, 10.10.2022

