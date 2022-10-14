Why pay toll after driving on bad Mysuru-Nanjangud Road?
Voice of The Reader

Why pay toll after driving on bad Mysuru-Nanjangud Road?

October 14, 2022

Sir,

I visited Nanjangud the other day and was shocked to see the roads in such a pathetic condition. Many stretches are unmotorable, with craters and potholes all along the road. The entire stretch beyond the Mysuru city limits lack street-lights and hence driving during dark is very risky. Added to this is the shameless collection of toll by people who are deliberately oblivious of the condition of the road.

My car though had a Fastag with Rs.195 balance was asked to be parked aside alleging there is zero balance in the Fastag account and hence I should pay double the toll, which is Rs.110.

There are many people who do not travel beyond the city limits frequently. Making Fastag compulsory and in lieu of which people are penalised with double toll moreso for a road which lacks basic facilities, is nothing but harassment of tax-payers.

Is there any elected representative or official from the respective department to pay penalty for such pathetic roads that contribute to majority of accidents?

Citizens are expected to keep all documents of their vehicle up to date. This apart we are supposed to wear helmets and seatbelts to avoid accidents. Central Government is mulling a compulsory four-airbags rule in upcoming vehicles.  All these are secondary, the primary need being better and illuminated roads.

Let the Government not hide its incapability inside helmets and airbags!

– Venkatesh, Vidyaranyapuram, 10.10.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Why pay toll after driving on bad Mysuru-Nanjangud Road?”

  1. Santhosh says:
    October 14, 2022 at 7:25 pm

    Yes, Mysore – Nanjungud is in really bad condition. And, collecting toll from travellers without maintaining the road is a kind of legal loot by authorities.

    Reply
  2. M Suhail says:
    October 14, 2022 at 9:58 pm

    I agree with Venkatesh. It is absolute INSANITY. How do they collect a Toll on a service which is not provided at all. When I asked the attendant why are they collecting toll on a non motorable road, his simple answer is YARIGE COMPLAINT MADTHIRO MAADI. But many a times only the Ring road and Mysore_Bangalore expressway is in the news for obvious reasons.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching