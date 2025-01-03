Why such large Police deployment?!

January 3, 2025

Mysuru: Morning walkers to Cheluvamba Park and commuters who were on their way to work on Princess Road called Star of Mysore office this morning and complained that an otherwise peaceful protest march turned into a traffic hindrance because of overzealous policing.

Mahesh Bellur, an employee of a factory on KRS Road, called to say that the barricades did more to hinder traffic than manage the BJP activists.

A resident of Yadavagiri and Founding President Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Bhamy V. Shenoy said, “It was an unbelievable scene when we went to Cheluvamba Park where Vivekananda Statue is located. There were more Police force than the BJP protestors. What is the need for use of such a large army of Police as well as reserve guards?”

He further added saying, “A protest where many of the protestors were women is seldom aggressive so there was no need for such a massive deployment of Police force.”

Other morning walkers observed that there was a plan to take protestors into custody when they walk towards VV Puram Police Station on Princess Road and questioned “What rule have the protestors violated? One should be able to protest in a peaceful way in democracy, a principle supported by all political parties. In fact, the very act of Police taking protestors into custody may result in violence which otherwise would have been peaceful.

Some asked, “Let us assume they indeed violated some rule. Police could have framed charges and it would have prevented any violence. Traffic was diverted and it further resulted in creating problems to the public. Also, Police would have spent more money in getting so many buses and personnel to protest areas which is a total waste.”