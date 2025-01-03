Cabinet nod for new bus stand

January 3, 2025

KSRTC had prepared DPR to build new bus stand in Bannimantap at an estimated cost of Rs. 120 crore

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet has approved the proposal to build a new bus stand with state-of-the art facilities at Bannimantap in Mysuru at an estimated cost of Rs. 120 crore.

With this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a good news with the dawn of new year, for the people in his home town Mysuru, that is already developed in a comprehensive manner, boasting of various basic infrastructural facilities.

The new bus stand will come up on 14 acres area on Nelson Mandela Road in Bannimantap, where KSRTC owns 61-acre land adjacent to its depot. Once the project becomes a reality, the rural bus stand in the heart of the city will be shifted to the new bus stand.

It will be equipped with facilities like simultaneous parking facility for 100 buses and space to park 30 electric buses at a time, to recharge the battery, as mentioned in the blue print of the bus stand.

The proposed bus stand will be having a ground floor, cellar and parking lot estimated to cost Rs. 65 crore. The second phase of works shall include a commercial complex and other facilities estimated to cost Rs. 35 crore and other works, totalling Rs. 120 crore.

The action plan also includes provision for complete basic amenities for the convenience of the commuters and a park.

B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Rural Division of Mysuru said, with the city witnessing a rapid growth, there is an increase in the fleet of buses operated on intra-city and inter-district routes. Following this, sub-urban bus stand witnesses congestion at times.

Taking these pressing factors into cognisance, a proposal to build a new bus stand in Bannimantap had been submitted to the Government, along with a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Recently, KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbukumar had inspected the land for the new bus stand, belonging to the bus depot in Bannimantap.