MP Yaduveer submits documents to MCC in support of ‘Princess Road’

January 3, 2025

Mysuru: Not willing to let down his stand on retaining the name of his ancestor, christened for KRS Road in city as ‘Princess Road,’ Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar submitted relevant documents to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff on Thursday.

Yaduveer, accompanied by a posse of BJP leaders, who walked into MCC Office from the MP’s Office in Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Office Complex, met the MCC Commissioner in Jayachamarajenda Wadiyar Old Council Hall, in the first floor and submitted a memorandum, along with suitable records to disprove the claims that there were no official records in support of Princess Road.

Yaduveer, who urged the MCC Commissioner to change his stance in this regard, said he had submitted some of the historical and latest documents to prove that the road is known as ‘Princess Road.’

No mention post-1999

Speaking to media persons, Yaduveer said, there is no mention of Princess Road in the records available with MCC from 1999 onwards. Hence, we have submitted the documents and information that contain the reference of Princess Road. There is also a mention of Princess Road in the address of Railway Museum in Yadavagiri. As a further evidence, the map of the city from 1909 till date identifies the road as ‘Princess Road’ and the Aadhaar card of the local residents also cites ‘Princess Road’ in the residential address.

“All the historical and latest documents have been submitted to MCC Commissioner. I am confident that the MCC Commissioner will change his stand, after examining all the documents. The Commissioner has also assured to scrutinise the records submitted to him,” said Yaduveer.

Legal battle?

To a query on Congress leaders sounding adamant over renaming the road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,’ Yaduveer said “We have already clarified our stand and if the naysayers continue to go ahead with their plans, we shall be waging a legal battle. Earlier, when there was a similar bid to rename Vani Vilas Road, the Court had ruled in our favour, categorically instructing that ‘no changes should be made to historical names.’

Answering to a question on whether the issue has been politicised, Yaduveer said, the core of the issue is nothing but politics, without any ounce of doubt. As is the procedure, any decision should be ratified by the MCC Council. But, the election to MCC is yet to be conducted. The moot question is: Can the MCC Council decide in the absence of elected representatives?

MUDA scam

The 50:50 sites scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and multi-crore scam at Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited have been revealed, with the probe agencies investigating into them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is an accused in MUDA scam and how fair it would be to rechristen the road after Siddaramaiah. The Congress should think, so also the officials, with the investigation into MUDA scam still on, said Yaduveer.

On the recent disparaging remark of KPCC Spokesman M. Lakshmana ridiculing his royal lineage, Yaduveer shrugged it off saying, there was no need to comment on personal criticisms and insults.

“Such criticisms in modern India have no potential. I am elected by the people and hence I am working for the cause of the people,” said MP Yaduveer.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Corporator Sathwik Sandesh Swamy, BJP leaders B.M. Raghu, Rakesh Gowda, Mahesh Raje Urs and others accompanied the MP to the MCC Office.

Documents for all?

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy took pot-shots at the MCC’s stand, demanding relevant records for all. “There are no relevant records for the Roads and Circles that have been christened in the last six to seven years. Is there any record to show the MCC Old Council Hall is named after Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar?” he asked.

Swamy said, during his tenure as Mayor of the city, about 90 places had been christened, but still nobody calls the Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Outer Ring Road as Kempegowda Circle. There is also a Court ruling that prohibits any changes in the names in use. The MCC Officials should function without creating any confusions over the tradition and history of Mysuru, he said.