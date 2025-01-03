KSRTC bus fare gets dearer; hike to be effective from Jan. 5
News

KSRTC bus fare gets dearer; hike to be effective from Jan. 5

January 3, 2025

Bengaluru: In what may be heavy on the pocket of bus commuters, the proposal to hike bus fare by 15% by all the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) including KSRTC of the State has been approved by the State Cabinet on Thursday. The revised fare will come into effect from Jan. 5.

The Cabinet approved the recommendations made by Chief Secretary (CS) headed High-Level Committee, that included the hike in bus fare, development works and basic infrastructural facilities for passengers.

The Transport Corporations were financially overburdened with the increase in diesel price, automobile spare parts, labour wages and the purchase of new buses. Collectively, the Road Transport Corporations were incurring a loss of Rs. 3,650 crore per annum, that can be reduced at least by 50 percent with the revenue generated by the hike in bus fare. However, the decision whether to hike the fare charged in city or rural routes will be taken by the respective Corporations.

In the coming days, RTCs shall be giving more impetus towards implementing the recommendations of the Committee in toto to augment its resources and to purchase Electric buses or EVs.

After the implementation of Shakti Scheme, the daily passenger density has gone up from 80 lakh to 1.05 crore, with highest of 26 lakh women passengers alone. The increase in passengers and paucity of number of buses had turned into a bigger challenge to deal with, that will be addressed by purchasing additional buses, as recommended by the Committee.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching