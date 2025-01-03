MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Former MLAs Ramdas, Nagendra appear before Lokayukta SP 

January 3, 2025

Mysuru: Former BJP MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra appeared before the Lokayukta Police here yesterday for questioning with respect to a case filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Ramdas, who arrived at the Lokayukta SP Office at 3 pm, was questioned for a couple of hours while Nagendra was questioned for an hour from 5 pm. Nagendra had earlier served as MUDA Chairman and Ramdas was also a member of the MUDA Board on earlier occasion.

The Lokayukta sleuths are said to have questioned the BJP leaders with issues related to alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA under the 50:50 scheme. However, there is no further information in this regard.

Meanwhile, Ramdas did not prefer to answer the media persons waiting outside the Lokayukta SP Office.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High Court Bench headed by Justice Nagaprasanna has set Jan.30 deadline for Lokayukta SP to submit the report on MUDA 50:50 sites scam.