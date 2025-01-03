Two persons murdered over petty issues

January 3, 2025

Row over feeding cucumber to kid ends in brother killing his sister at Kollegal

Man killed for not giving money to buy liquor at Nanjangud

Kollegal/Nanjangud: In separate cases two persons including a woman have been allegedly murdered over petty issues at Kollegal and Nanjangud.

While a brother slit the throat of his sister at Kollegal, an auto driver was stabbed to death with a beer bottle for refusing to give money to buy liquor at Nanjangud.

Kollegal: Syed Farman Pasha, a resident of Eidgah Mohalla in Kollegal town allegedly murdered his sister Iman Banu (25), by slitting her throat besides assaulting his father and sister-in-law, who rushed to the help of Iman Banu. Kollegal town Police have arrested Syed.

On Wednesday night during dinner, Syed was feeding cucumber to his brother’s five-year-old son when his sister-in-law told him not to feed cucumber as the child was suffering from fever, during which, Iman Banu scolded Syed and asked her sister-in-law to give the child medicine and before putting him to sleep.

Irked over his sister scolding him, Syed picked up a fight with his sister and allegedly slit her throat with a knife and killed her. When his father Syed Pasha and sister-in-law Tasleem Banu intervened, he reportedly assaulted them causing severe injuries.

On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to Syed’s house and shifted the injured to a hospital where first-aid was provided to both and later, Syed Pasha was shifted to a hospital in Chamarajanagar and Tasleem was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Based on the complaint from Syed Pasha’s son Syed Roshan (elder brother of the accused), Kollegal Town Police, who registered a case, arrested the accused and have initiated further action.

Nanjangud: A man and his friend in drunken stupor, allegedly stabbed an auto driver to death with a beer bottle for refusing to give them money to buy liquor.

The deceased is Rafiq Pasha (40), a resident of Saraswathi Colony in the town.

On Wednesday at about 11.30 pm, when Rafiq was walking in front of the scrap yard on Saraswathi Colony Road towards his house, one Saleem of Neelakanta Nagar and his friend, who were fully drunk, waylaid Rafiq and demanded money from him besides threatening to kill him and picked up a fight with Rafiq. They then stabbed Rafiq with a beer bottle and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, passersby rushed Rafiq, who was lying in a pool of blood, to the Government Hospital, where he was given first-aid and later shifted him to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru where Rafiq succumbed to injuries yesterday afternoon, Police said. Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar and staff visited the spot and took accused Saleem and his friend into custody and are investigating.

A case has been registered at Nanjangud Town Police Station.