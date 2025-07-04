Wildlife deaths: Yaduveer calls out silent elected leaders

July 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called upon elected representatives to take responsibility and raise their voices against alarming incidents such as the recent poisoning deaths of a tigress and her four cubs at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, and the mass killing of monkeys in the buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, Yaduveer expressed disappointment that while these were grave incidents involving wildlife, none of the elected representatives, barring him, had spoken out.

“It is unfortunate that they fail to grasp the seriousness of these events. I alone raised the issue of night traffic through forest areas in Parliament. Remaining silent is not an option — we must act,” he said.

Criticising the Forest Department for its lax approach, Yaduveer said officials had skipped several meetings despite being summoned. “Some officers seem to believe I lack knowledge of forest matters. But with Chamarajanagar district having nearly 50 percent forest cover, protecting it is the collective responsibility of all,” he asserted.

Dress code

The MP also reiterated his support for introducing a dress code for devotees visiting the Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill.

“Dress codes uphold our cultural and spiritual values. All visitors should show respect to the presiding deity,” he said. He further recommended a complete ban on mobile phones inside the temple, similar to the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

“Filming the main idol has become a disturbing trend and it undermines the sanctity of the shrine,” Yaduveer added.