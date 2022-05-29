‘Will look at alternative ways of developing secular mindset among children’

May 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing anger at the functioning of the newly formed Textbook Revision Committee, senior writer Devanur Mahadeva said that social networks will be used for developing a secular mindset among children.

Speaking to presspersons after the filing of nomination papers by KRRS, DSS, AAP backed candidate for the South Graduates Constituency LC polls Prasanna N. Gowda at the RC Office here recently, Mahadeva said that everything will be done to correct the wrongs done by the Textbooks Revision Committee and also to teach children the missed out lessons.

Pointing out that the children from classes five to ten will be taught by subject experts through online, social networks, WhatsApp, Facebook etc., he stressed on the need for our children to develop a questioning attitude and called upon the children not to fall prey to superstitious practices.