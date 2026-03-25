Will MCC regulate street food boom?

March 25, 2026

Sir,

Roadside fast-food carts offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items have mushroomed across several parts of Mysuru in recent times. Most of these carts operate in the evenings and continue business till late at night.

The prices of the food items are relatively affordable, attracting middle-income customers. At times, even well-to-do residents arrive in cars to savour the popular street food.

However, many of these carts function in unhygienic surroundings. The waste generated during the night is often visible the next morning. In the evenings, the heavy crowd leads to haphazard parking of two-wheelers and cars, often blocking the roads.

While these carts operate without paying taxes or rent, licenced hotels that pay taxes and other statutory charges reportedly face losses

It is time the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) introduced stricter regulations. The civic body could consider allotting designated open spaces with basic facilities such as water, while collecting rent and taxes. This would help ensure better hygiene and prevent traffic obstruction.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 2.3.2026

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