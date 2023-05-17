Will not lose confidence but will continue with service activities: Ex-MLA Nagendra

May 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that he would not lose heart over his defeat in the just concluded Assembly polls, former Chamaraja BJP MLA L. Nagendra said he will continue with his service activities.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Nagendra, who lost to K. Harishgowda of the Congress, said he had secured more number of votes as compared to the 2018 polls. Wondering which way the votes of JD(S), which came a close third in the 2018 Assembly polls, swung, he said that the five poll guarantees of the Congress might have helped it.

Noting that the poor performance of the JD(S) had an impact on the results, he appealed the BJP workers not to lose heart and continue their work for strengthening the party.

Replying to a question on whether he was in the race for the LS polls ticket from Mysuru, Nagendra said the question does not arise as Pratap Simha is already the MP.

Stating that the 40 percent commission charge made by the Congress against the BJP could not be proved, he reiterated that the poll guarantees announced by the Congress ahead of the polls, has helped the Congress in a big way. The Congress must act on its promises, he said adding that the people will revolt against the Congress if it fails to fulfil its poll freebies. He also urged the new Government to complete all the works and projects that were taken up when he was the MLA.

Corporator Ravindra, BJP leaders Satish, Vedavathi, Somashekar Raju and S.K.Dinesh were present at the press meet.