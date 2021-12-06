Will shut down JD(S) if party does not come to power in 2023 Assembly polls: HDK

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing hope that the JD(S) would come to power on its own in the 2023 Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) asserted that the party will be shut down if it does not come to power in next Assembly polls.

Addressing the party’s MLC poll rally at a Kalyana Mantap at Turaganur in T. Narasipur taluk on Sunday, Kumaraswamy sought support for the party candidate C.N. Manjegowda, who is contesting from the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat.

The JD(S) held a workshop for the party’s cadre near Bengaluru recently, he said adding that he would make attempts to make Bannur an Assembly segment once again.

Stating that the JD(S) should have won at least 70 seats in the last Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy said he called upon the party workers to ensure the victory of the party candidate Manjegowda, as it would boost the party’s poll prospects in the next Assembly polls. MLAs M. Ashwin Kumar and K. Mahadev, former Mysuru Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, Party candidate C.N. Manjegowda, leaders Beerihundi Basavanna, Jayapal Bharani, B.R. Manjunath, M.T.Kumar, Gangadhar Gowda, Brinda Krishnegowda and others were present at the poll campaign.