Will shut down JD(S) if party does not come to power in 2023 Assembly polls: HDK
News, Top Stories

Will shut down JD(S) if party does not come to power in 2023 Assembly polls: HDK

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing hope that the JD(S) would come to power on its own in the 2023 Assembly polls, former Chief Minister and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) asserted that the party will be shut down if it does not come to power in next Assembly polls.

Addressing the party’s MLC  poll rally at a Kalyana Mantap at Turaganur in T. Narasipur taluk on Sunday, Kumaraswamy sought support for the party candidate C.N. Manjegowda, who is contesting from the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat.

The JD(S) held a workshop for the party’s cadre near Bengaluru recently, he said adding that he would make attempts to make Bannur an Assembly segment once again.

Stating that the JD(S) should have won at least 70 seats in the last Assembly polls, Kumaraswamy said he called upon the party workers to ensure the victory of the party candidate Manjegowda, as it would boost the party’s poll prospects in the next Assembly polls. MLAs M. Ashwin Kumar and K. Mahadev, former Mysuru Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, Party candidate C.N. Manjegowda, leaders Beerihundi Basavanna, Jayapal Bharani, B.R. Manjunath, M.T.Kumar, Gangadhar Gowda, Brinda Krishnegowda and others were present at the poll campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching