BJP will win 15 seats in MLC polls: BSY

December 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP would win at least 15 seats in the forthcoming MLC polls from Local Authorities Constituency, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) said that there is no question of any understanding between the BJP and the JD(S) for the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat.

He was addressing a poll rally organised by the City and District BJP Units at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja road here yesterday.

Maintaining that the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat Raghu R. Kautilya is sure to win, BSY reiterated that the party has not reached any understanding with the JD(S) for this seat.

Clarifying that he has sought the support of JD(S) wherever it is not contesting, BSY said that the voters need not be unnecessarily confused about any talks of electoral alliance.

Noting that Raghu had done an outstanding job during COVID times, the former CM said the voters should cast their ballots carefully as 600 to 700 votes are getting invalid in each election.

Asking the party workers to give their best in the remaining days of the campaign, Yediyurappa said that he would be touring all the Assembly segments to gear up the party cadre.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, in his address, said that Yediyurappa will always remain a ‘Rajahuli’, whether he is in power or not. Contending that Raghu Kautilya was the party’s unanimous choice for MLC polls, he called upon the party workers to ensure Raghu’s victory in the first round of counting itself.

MP Pratap Simha, who also addressed the party workers, highlighted the programmes launched by the Union Government and the schemes and plans introduced by Yediyurappa when he was the Chief minister. He further said that the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission is a game changer in the lives of rural population.

Party candidate Raghu Kautilya said that he would stand guard for every Gram Panchayat if he was elected. He further said that he will work for getting a monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000 for every GP member, free bus pass and several other facilities.

MLAs L. Nagendra, B. Harshavardhan and N. Mahesh, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MLCs Siddaraju and Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy and a host of other leaders were present.

However, K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas was conspicuous by his absence.