Will this road from Paschimavahini to Pump House be repaired?

June 15, 2022

Srirangapatna: Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Ranganathittu and historical monuments at Srirangapatna are some of the world famous tourist spots which is frequented by thousands of tourists from across the country and globe. But travelling to these places is a horrible experience to motorists as the connecting stretch of the road from Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna to the Pump House is in its worst shape with the road filled with crater-like potholes.

This stretch on Madras-Kannur Road connects many tourist places on which about 8,000 tourist vehicles ply daily. Apart from tourist vehicles, hundreds of goods vehicles transport essential commodities, overloaded trucks and tippers from quarries and trucks carrying debris from the ongoing 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor use this stretch of the road. This stretch turns into a nightmare for drivers especially during rainy season as it is impossible for them to locate potholes and good road.

This stretch of the road which is approximately 12 to 15 kilometres is completely damaged and motorists use this road risking their lives. Accidents take place daily with a few motorists losing their lives while some sustain serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Palahalli Gram Panchayat Member Prakash said that it is the residents of Palahalli who are suffering the most. Pointing out that as the stretch of the road from Paschimavahini to Pump House is in a very bad shape, motorists are now diverting their vehicles on Palahalli road which is very narrow.

Vehicles move on high speed on this narrow stretch which is resulting in frequent accidents, Prakash said and has urged the authorities concerned to take up repair works on the Paschimavahini to Pump House stretch of the road, which would benefit many.

MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, speaking to SOM, said that the widely used stretch of the road has been completely damaged and he has released Rs. 3 crore to take up repair works and the proposal has been sent for technical approval. Once the proposal is approved, the stretch from Paschimavahini to Pump House will be repaired. Pointing out that this road is a prominent road in the taluk, the MLA said that a memorandum through former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was given to Chief Minister Bommai to lay new road from Paschimavahini to KRS at a cost of Rs. 10 crore for which the CM has assured of taking it up.

“As the Finance Ministry has not finalised the proposal, I have released Rs. 3 crore grant to take up immediate repair works on this stretch of the road. If the Finance Ministry approves the proposal, a new road would be laid,” MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said.

“As the Madras-Kannur Road is completely damaged, a proposal to lay new road at a cost of Rs. 19 crore has been sent to the Government by the Public Works Department (PWD). We have not received any communication in this regard from the Government. The proposal with an estimate —Rs. 10 crore for Paschimavahini to Pump House and Rs. 7 crore from Belagola to Yelwal by-pass Road — has been sent. According to sources, there is opposition for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane, 93-km National Highway (NH) parallel to the existing NH-275 and hence there are possibilities to upgrade the Madras-Kannur Road,” Mahesh, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE).

If this stretch of the road from Paschimavahini to Pump House is repaired or a new Madras-Kannur Road is laid after the proposal by the PWD is approved, it would boost tourism of both Mysuru and Mandya districts.